BCCI-ICC stand-off: Everything you need to know

What began as a vote against the move to revise the proposed revenue format of the ICC has now snowballed into a massive standoff with world’s richest governing body, BCCI, threatening to even pull out of the upcoming Champions Trophy. India’s participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy is still looming in doubt and it has stemmed from the stand-off between the BCCI and the ICC. Ultimately this is all about the money.

The BCCI has been continually opposing the ICC’s decision to reverse the Big Three format (started in 2014), which gave India, Australia and England the lion’s share of revenues. The stand off continued further when the revenue model was revised and the BCCI again rejected the ICC’s proposal of an additional 100 million (from the original 293 million to 390 million). The offer, which came from ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, was originally rejected by the BCCI who stated that the final offer should be $450 million and must not have any change in governance structure.

It may be recalled here that BCCI’s earlier share of $571 million was curtailed to $293 million with Australia not losing out on anything and England’s loss being minimal. The BCCI also lost out to the voting on ‘governance and constitutional changes’ by a margin of 1-9, while the revenue model saw India loose out by a 2-8 margin.

While the BCCI has not named the team for the Champions Trophy and according to reports they may delay till early May. The possibility of a boycott does not seem likely as the Committee of Administration (CoA) has the veto rights on decisions taken by the BCCI. Furthermore, any possibility of not sending a team would surely irk the fans. Hence, a lot of factors will be in play when the decision is finally taken.

In the latest development the BCCI’s Special General Metting (SGM) is going to be held on May 7. Most likely the future course of actions will be discussed here and fans too will get a clearer picture of what is supposed to happen.

