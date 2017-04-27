Isolation looms for Indian cricket

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar has advocated a more equitable revenue distribution in place of the ‘Big Three’ model which benefitted India, Australia and England. (Source: Express file) ICC chairman Shashank Manohar has advocated a more equitable revenue distribution in place of the ‘Big Three’ model which benefitted India, Australia and England. (Source: Express file)

The next BCCI Special General Meeting (SGM), likely to be held next week, will determine India’s participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy and other ICC events.

This follows the “humiliation” that the Indian cricket board faced at the ICC Board meeting in Dubai on Wednesday which approved dismantling of the “Big Three” model as well as the governance and financial structure overhaul – the latter by a whopping 9-1 voting margin. Only the BCCI voted against the proposed new financial model. The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) objected to the new governance structure, but agreed with the financial model change that reduces India’s revenue share by at least $180 million.

The man behind the coup is the independent ICC chairman, Shashank Manohar, who himself has served as BCCI’s president on two occasions in the past.

The BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, India’s representative to the ICC Board meeting, is returning to the country on Friday and will accordingly issue the notification for the SGM. India didn’t pick the Champions Trophy squad, ignoring the April 25, 11.30 pm IST deadline, while all the other seven countries have announced their squads. The general body will decide if at all India will be part of the event, to be played in England from June 1.

Should India decide to skip the event in protest of the latest developments, the consequences could be grave for Indian and world cricket. The Champions Trophy pullout cannot be made in isolation. The BCCI, as per the Members Participation Agreement (MPA), will have to snub all ICC events during the 2015-2023 rights cycle, including the 50-over World Cup in 2023 that India is scheduled to host.

“Now it’s time for the BCCI and Indian cricket to take a decision about its future course of action. We may or may not may pick a squad for the Champions Trophy. That the general body will decide. If the members are willing to take the humiliation, it’s up to them. If they are willing to have their rightful share of the ICC revenue, then they will decide accordingly,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express. Asked if the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators is empowered to overrule the SGM decision, he said: “The decision of the SGM is not subject to the control and supervision of the CoA.” The BCCI can take a legal recourse against the changes approved on Wednesday, thanks to the rights granted under the MPA.

$ettlement offer

During the ICC Board meeting today, the BCCI was given a formal settlement offer of another extra $100 million that would have taken the Indian board’s revenue share to approximately $390 million. But Choudhary rejected the offer and stuck to $570 million, the BCCI’s estimated revenue pie under the 2014 Big Three model. “The BCCI had put forward a proposal for everybody, wherein we were striving for everybody’s 2016 numbers to be protected and the BCCI’s 2014 numbers to be protected. Privately, some other member boards were very happy with that. We were working towards a solution that would have benefited everybody. We said that in a time-bound manner the (ICC) working group can sit down, with India being a part of it. But Manohar was against any deferment,” said the BCCI official.Interestingly, when the changed financial and governance models were passed in principle at the ICC Board meeting in February, Sri Lanka sided with India, while Zimbabwe had been abstained from voting. The switched allegiance today came as a surprise. Grapevine has it that Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is likely to get $19 million from the ICC to pay off its loans. After taking charge as the independent ICC chairman in May last year, Manohar — he had resigned in March this year but subsequently deferred his decision to step down — formed a working group, intending to dismantle the Big Three model. The old governance structure had secured India’s revenue share in excess of 20 per cent based on its contribution (over 70 per cent) to the global body coffers. The new model has proposed a more equitable revenue distribution system, taking out a significant chunk from the BCCI’s share. The constitutional changes are subject to the ratification at the ICC AGM in June. And the BCCI would still get at least twice the amount of its nearest rival, the ECB.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now