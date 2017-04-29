BCCI, ICC are negotiating, no cause for concern: Vinod Rai

COA chief Vinod Rai. COA chief Vinod Rai.

EVEN though state associations are upset with the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s snub to BCCI, and dark clouds loom large over India’s participation in Champions Trophy, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) head Vinod Rai is hopeful that the eventual decision will be well-received by everyone. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is at loggerheads with the ICC over the new financial model and governance structure. As per the new model passed in the last ICC meeting, the BCCI will get 293 million USD for the next eight year cycle. The Indian board is seeking a higher share in the ICC revenue. However, despite, a 1-9 vote against BCCI, the ICC has given another counter offer of 100 million USD to the Indian board. Rai insists the ICC counter offer is still open.

“All this is a process of negotiation. Even when you buy vegetables, the vendor says 10 rupees, you say 8. You settle at 9 or 9.5. There’s an offer and we will examine it. No cause for concern,” the former CAG chief said on the sidelines of a book launch.

Many state associations are keen on the BCCI cutting off all ties with ICC and also pulling out of the Champions Trophy to be held in England from June. When Rai was asked what the CoA will do if the office-bearers decide to pull out from Champions Trophy, he said, “It’s a hypothetical question. Let the SGM decide first, then we’ll see. Don’t worry about any of this. I have requested the acting president, the acting secretary to convene an SGM. It’s been convened. It’s on May 7.”

Rai said that the COA and BCCI office-bearers are on the same page despite reports of the BCCI and COA not getting along too well. BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, who represented BCCI in the ICC meet, met COA members before flying to Dubai.

“We discussed in detail what they had decided and what we had negotiated. After all, they are the office-bearers; they are elected office-bearers; they need to represent BCCI. So they represented BCCI in the ICC and the ICC has not listened to their viewpoint. We will discuss it again. We’ll come to a solution and don’t worry, that solution will be to your satisfaction,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now