BCCI has reservation on four points in Lodha committee recommendations

The Board of Control for Cricket in India in the special panel meeting on Saturday expressed objection on four points required to be followed by the Lodha committee recommendations. These included one state one vote, three members selection committee, cooling off period for office bearers and powers given to the function of professional and officials by Justice Lodha in his recommendations.

Earlier, Lodha Panel had proposed the recommendations that included one state, one vote and no proxy voting of individuals. The Lodha panel recommended a maximum of three terms for office bearers with no more than two consecutive terms. It further recommended there should be a cooling period after each term. In the recommendations made by the Lodha panel, it was proposed that there should be a three-member selection committee while the Board wants a five-member panel.

In a recent interview to ESPNCricinfo, a Committee of Administrators (CoA) official said, “We are focused on making sure that the Lodha Committee report gets implemented, which requires the model constitution to be adopted.”

“For this, the states need to be aligned. We told them even in the last meeting that going to the court with multiple petitions won’t work. We have asked them to narrow it down to two points that are absolutely critical from their standpoint. If they are going to withdraw all their petitions and ask the court to consider two points, it’s much easier for the court to deal with the matter rather than dealing with 15 different petitions with different permutations and combinations.”

