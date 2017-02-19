BCCI GM RP Shah resigns, cites health as reason

The Indian cricket board’s (BCCI) general manager (commercial) RP Shah has put in his papers, citing health reasons. His resignation comes in the wake of senior cricket board counsel Radha Rangaswamy’s removal from the panel of lawyers.

“See, I am more than 61 (years of age) and stay in Pune. And due to health reasons, doctors have been advising me to avoid hectic schedules. (From Pune to Mumbai) you know you have to travel a lot. Therefore, I discussed this with my family. I had resigned long back actually. Sometime in October-November last year, I had closed my papers. The (BCCI) CEO requested me to continue, so I continued. Now everybody has settled down. So I requested him (CEO) again and he agreed. I’m leaving on amicable terms,” Shah told The Sunday Express.

Asked if there’s any age restriction for the cricket board’s employees, he answered in the negative. “There’s no (age) restriction imposed by the Committee of Administrators. There was no restriction imposed by the previous management also. I feel it is individual’s decision. I decided that I have served there for more than five years and it’s the appropriate time to move out,” Shah asserted.

He, however, informed that former the BCCI general manager (communications and coordination) Amrit Mathur, who retired in December, had an age clause in his contract. “There’s a difference between Amrit and me. Amrit’s appointment (papers) specifically stated that he would retire after 60. Nothing was mentioned in my case.”

Conflict of interest

Shah had found himself in the middle of a conflict-of-interest controversy last year; about his association with BG Shirke Constructions, a company helmed by former BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke. The company was said to have a professional link with a state cricket association.

Did the conflict issue play any part in Shah’s decision? “Not at all. Nobody asked me. I had given my explanation. At that time also, the management hadn’t asked me, nor has today anybody asked me about that. It was totally my decision and it had nothing to do with the conflict. Actually there was no conflict involved in that but that was my view,” he said.

The BCCI now has two general managers standing; Ratnakar Shetty, general manager—administration, and MV Sridhar, general manager—cricket operations.