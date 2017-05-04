BCCI gets notice from PCB

The PCB says that its Indian counterpart breached the agreement by not sending the Indian team to Pakistan for a limited-overs series in 2014 and dishonoring its commitment to play a series in December 2015. (File Photo) The PCB says that its Indian counterpart breached the agreement by not sending the Indian team to Pakistan for a limited-overs series in 2014 and dishonoring its commitment to play a series in December 2015. (File Photo)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has slapped a notice on the BCCI for defaulting on bilateral series twice as per the MoU signed between the two cricket boards in 2014. The PCB says that its Indian counterpart breached the agreement by not sending the Indian team to Pakistan for a limited-overs series in 2014 and dishonoring its commitment to play a series in December 2015. The PCB claims it has suffered a loss to the tune of $69,576,405 and asked the BCCI to compensate.

Under the 2014 MoU, India and Pakistan were supposed to play 12 Tests, 30 ODIs and 12 T20 Internationals between 2015 and 2022, while in a letter to the PCB on April 9, 2014, then BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel had said: “BCCI will make all efforts to engage in a limited over format short tour to Pakistan in November of 2014 based on the availability of possible dates.”

The BCCI, however, has also always maintained that India’s bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan are subject to clearance from the government.

During an interview with The Indian Express earlier this year, the PCB’s executive committee head Najam Sethi had disagreed with it, saying: “That’s not relevant. There’s no mention of any such thing in the contract. The contract is a commercial contract; it has nothing to do with the diplomatic relations between the two countries. The two countries are not in a state of war.”

In its letter on Wednesday, the PCB said it would be available for discussions with the BCCI in good faith.

