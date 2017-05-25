BCCI following same procedure as before in seeking chief coach, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will lead India in this edition of ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli will lead India in this edition of ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: AP)

India captain Virat Kohli has said that BCCI’s decision to ask for applications for a chief coach’s post is only because the board is follwing a process which has been existent for long.

“The process has been followed every single time the similar way and for the past so many years is what I know. Even the last time, the post was up for a change, the same procedure was applied. And the term being one year, obviously the procedure is being followed in the same manner,” Kohli said.

“So I don’t see anything very different from what has happened in the past. And that’s something that the board has obviously recognized. And they want to follow the same patterns.

“So, yeah, I literally don’t have any more information on it because there is a committee that takes those decisions, and they’re following the same pattern that’s been followed in the past as well,” the skipper remained guarded in his response.

On Anil Kumble’s role and his role in the teams success, Kohli said, “Obviously, when you have results come your way, the contribution is from every part of the team. It’s not from a single source, to say the least. Everyone works hard equally, if not more than the other person,” the skipper said

