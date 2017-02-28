BCCI finally acknowledges women cricketers in its awards

The prize would be handed over during the BCCI Annual Awards ceremony in Bangalore on March 8.(Representational image) The prize would be handed over during the BCCI Annual Awards ceremony in Bangalore on March 8.(Representational image)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), for the first time, has decided to recognise the services rendered by Indian women cricketers, introducing a Lifetime Achievement Award for them. Former India captain Shanta Rangaswamy will be its first recipient. Rangaswamy played 16 Tests between 1976 and 1991, scoring 750 runs at 32.60 and taking 21 wickets at 31.61. In 19 ODIs between 1982 and 1986, she made 287 runs and bagged 12 scalps. The prize would be handed over during the BCCI Annual Awards ceremony in Bangalore on March 8.

This year’s choices come with a touch of novelty. For the first time, two former Indian cricketers have been picked for the men’s Lifetime Achievement Award, for the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy, who never played Test cricket. Left-arm spinners Rajinder Goel and Padmakar Shivalkar weren’t considered for international cricket despite taking 750 and 637 wickets respectively in first-class cricket. Goel played 157 first-class matches for Haryana and took his scalps at an average of 18.58. Shivalkar, the Bombay maestro, maintained a bowling average of 19.69 in 124 first-class fixtures. But with Bishan Bedi in his pomp, both Goel and Shivalkar missed out on representing the country.

“The committee (Col. CK Nayudu Awards Committee) consisting of Mr N Ram, Mr Ramachandra Guha and Ms Diana Edulji believed that BCCI needs to recognise the services rendered by Mr Goel and Mr Shivalkar who were not fortunate enough to play for India,” the cricket board release said.

Former Tamil Nadu leg-spinner VV Kumar, who has played two Tests, and ex-India medium pacer, the late Ramakant Desai, have been nominated for the BCCI Special Award. The swashbuckling former India stumper Farokh Engineer will deliver the fifth MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture before the awards ceremony.

Bengal body to appeal against COA directives

Meanwhile, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has refused to follow the BCCI Committee of Administrators (COA) directives in toto as its working committee seriously mulled on filing an interim application before the Supreme Court, challenging certain clauses. The working committee meeting was held on Monday.

According to some association insiders, Item No. 2 that has set a nine-year tenure for office-bearers either in the BCCI or state association, is the real bone of contention. Obtaining “undertakings” from current office-bearers and working committee members as per the Item No. 3 of the directives, hasn’t also gone down well with the CAB members. Some state associations have already filed an application before the apex court, requesting for the permission of holding a BCCI Special General Meeting. In a separate application, BCCI joint-secretary Amitabh Choudhary has requested for the permission to perform the assigned task of an office-bearer. Both applications have been notified on Monday.