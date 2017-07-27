BCCI entrusts office-bearers to appoint new ombudsman

BCCI acting president CK Khanna and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary will decide the next Ombudsman of the board. BCCI acting president CK Khanna and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary will decide the next Ombudsman of the board.

The BCCI general body has entrusted its three principal office-bearers acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry to decide on the next Ombudsman of the board.

The earlier Ombudsman was Justice (Retd) AP Shah, who worked with the BCCI for one season.

While a few names of retired judges are already with the board, it wants to broaden the pool of prospective candidates and would like its state associations to suggest a few more names.

“We have shortlisted a few names. We will soon decide on the Ombudsman,” Chaudhary had said after yesterday’s Special General Meeting.

