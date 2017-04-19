BCCI doubles cash awards for players for series streak

India won their fourth straight series after beating Australia. (Source: PTI) India won their fourth straight series after beating Australia. (Source: PTI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) special general body meeting held in New Delhi has decided to double the originally announced cash awards for Indian team players who secured a streak of 4 series wins in the home season of 2016-2017.

The Indian board had earlier decided to give Rs 50 lakhs to India’s Test team players, however, on Tuesday, the members of the board approved BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary’s proposal to increase the cash award amount.

The players will now get a crore each.

However, the SGM did not increase the pay of support staff. Which means Anil Kumble will get Rs 25 lakh whereas Sanjay Bangar and R Sridhar will be getting Rs 15 lakh each.

The SGM has also decided to ratify a one-time benefit for women cricketers which was proposed by the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA). The women were presented over-sized cheques as a one time benefit at various venues but they are still to get the money from BCCI.

Meanwhile, in a resolution passed by the SGM, it was decided that acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, who is going to attend the ICC meeting on April 24 will oppose the new financial model proposed by the ICC.

