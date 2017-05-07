BCCI discuss ‘Dalmiya Model’ to cover ICC loss

BCCI also confirmed that India will be participating in the Champions Trophy. (Source: PTI) BCCI also confirmed that India will be participating in the Champions Trophy. (Source: PTI)

The BCCI General body discussed late former president Jagmohan Dalmiya’s proposed model to make up for the notional loss due to the reduced revenue share from the ICC. The ICC is ready to pay an additional USD 100 million to the already earmarked USD 293 million. But it is still a massive cut from the USD 573 million that the BCCI was getting earlier.

It is learnt that Dalmiya had proposed a model in 2015 on raking in profits using the window available for the now scrapped Champions League T20.

“The Champions League T20 used to be held in September. Now the whole window is available to BCCI. Dalmiya had then proposed that every September we play a bilateral series at home — Tests or limited-overs matches. The costs would be covered from broadcasters money,” a state unit official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

He further explained how a projected loss of Rs 1000 Crore could be covered in the next five years.

“Right now BCCI gets Rs 43 crore approximately for playing one international match (Tests/ODIs/T20s). If every September, we play even a short series — say 3 ODIs and 2 T20 Internationals — you end up making Rs 215 crore from broadcast deal.

“Multiply it by five years and you get Rs 1075 crore. Why fight with ICC when we can ourselves generate revenue?” the official said.

In fact, it was Rajeev Shukla, who reminded the BCCI members about how Dalmiya used to sort out through dialogue rather than confrontation.

“We must remember past presidents like Mr Jagmohan Dalmiya sorted problems through dialogue and not confrontation,” Shukla said.

