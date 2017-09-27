BCCI disburses Rs 75 crore for states units

The BCCI paid Aniruddh Chaudhary Rs 17.64 lakh (Rs 17,64,966) in foreign exchange while stay charges were Rs 11 lakh (approximately). (Source: File) The BCCI paid Aniruddh Chaudhary Rs 17.64 lakh (Rs 17,64,966) in foreign exchange while stay charges were Rs 11 lakh (approximately). (Source: File)

The Committee of Administrators (COA) on Wednesday decided to disburse funds to the tune of Rs 75 crore for various state units including those who are hosting international matches this season.

“The BCCI today [on wednesday] decided to disburse Rs 75 crore in all for various state units. It includes those associations who have also raised invoices,” a senior BCCI official told PTI today.

“The COA decided to disburse the amount to multiple units including those hosting matches, this international season. The decision was taken at the COA meeting in Mumbai today.”

