Only in Express

BCCI disburses Rs 75 crore for states units

COA decided to disburse funds to the tune of Rs 75 crore for various state units including those who are hosting international matches this season.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: September 27, 2017 10:13 pm
The BCCI paid Aniruddh Chaudhary Rs 17.64 lakh (Rs 17,64,966) in foreign exchange while stay charges were Rs 11 lakh (approximately). (Source: File)
Top News

The Committee of Administrators (COA) on Wednesday decided to disburse funds to the tune of Rs 75 crore for various state units including those who are hosting international matches this season.

“The BCCI today [on wednesday] decided to disburse Rs 75 crore in all for various state units. It includes those associations who have also raised invoices,” a senior BCCI official told PTI today.

“The COA decided to disburse the amount to multiple units including those hosting matches, this international season. The decision was taken at the COA meeting in Mumbai today.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 27, 201721:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    16
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 97
    FT
    45
    U.P. Yoddha beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (45-16)
    Sep 28, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 98
    Sep 28, 201721:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 99

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 