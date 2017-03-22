BCCI denies claims of full membership to Maharashtra and Gujarat cricket associations, says they can vote on rotation basis

The BCCI said that the likes of MCA and SCA may have lost their full membership status but they will get a chance to vote at BCCI AGM on rotation basis (Source: File) The BCCI said that the likes of MCA and SCA may have lost their full membership status but they will get a chance to vote at BCCI AGM on rotation basis (Source: File)

In a response to the widely speculated media reports related to Maharashtra and Gujarat Cricket Associations being selected as the only full members of the BCCI from the States of Maharashtra and Gujarat respectively, the BCCI has categorically rejected any such claims. It has also stated that the likes Mumbai Cricket Association and Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) may have lost their full membership status but they will get a chance to vote at BCCI AGM on rotation basis.

In a statement released by the cricket control board it said, “The BCCI Committee of Administrators (COA) has been informed that there are certain media reports suggesting that the Maharashtra Cricket Association and the Gujarat Cricket Association have been selected as the only Full Members of the BCCI from the States of Maharashtra and Gujarat respectively. These reports are misconceived and appear to be based on a wrong understanding of the document named “Memorandum of Association & Rules & Regulations of BCCI as finalized by the COA” (“Constitution”) that has been uploaded on the BCCI website on March 18, 2017.”

Drawing attention towards Rule 3(a)(ii)C of the Constitution the BCCI stated that “In States with multiple Existing Members, the full membership shall rotate annually among such Existing Members such that only one of them will exercise the rights and privileges of a Full Member at any given point of time. The rotation shall be as per the policy framed by the BCCI.”

Hence, going by the above rule the full membership in Maharashtra and Gujarat will rotate annually between the 3 existing Full Members from each of those States.

Accordingly, Mumbai Cricket Association, Maharashtra Cricket Association and Vidarbha Cricket Association (not necessarily in that order) will get to vote by annual rotation from the State of Maharashtra.

Similarly, Gujarat Cricket Association, Saurashtra Cricket Association and Baroda Cricket Association (not necessarily in that order) will get to vote by annual rotation from the State of Gujarat. Maharashtra and Gujarat are also exceptions to the general principle that one association will have jurisdiction over the entire State.

The cricket control board also added that the list of 30 names in Rule 3(a)(ii)B of the Constitution does not refer to the names of associations but the names of the States.

