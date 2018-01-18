BCCI-contracted commentators allowed to write columns

Earlier four BCCI contracted commentators Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle and Murali Kartik were handed over conflict of interest disclosure forms. Earlier four BCCI contracted commentators Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle and Murali Kartik were handed over conflict of interest disclosure forms.

Commentators contracted with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) can write newspaper columns and also be part of sponsored awards/rating programmes, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators have decided. The CoA first discussed the issue in October and a decision was taken last month.

“After the discussion, the COA decided that it would not impose any prohibition on commentators from either (i) writing sponsored columns for newspaper; and /or (ii) participating in sponsored awards/rating programs,” the minutes of the meeting held on December 4, which has been uploaded on the BCCI website, reads.

Earlier four BCCI contracted commentators Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle and Murali Kartik were handed over conflict of interest disclosure forms. Following this, Gavaskar who is the director of Professional Management Group (PMG) had to shut down the company’s player management wing. PMG continues to conduct awards/rating programmes. Sources said that the CoA felt that stopping commentators from writing columns would amount to curbing their freedom of speech.

Search for ACSU chief

The BCCI anti-corruption and security unit (ACSU) chief Neeraj Kumar is unlikely to get an extension beyond this year’s Indian Premer League as the CoA has decided to constitute a committee to find his successor. Though the minutes of the CoA meeting mentions the tentative date of joining for the new ACSU chief as March 1, it is learnt that Kumar will stay on till the end of the IPL.

“A search committee comprising the Chairman and a retired police officer above 65 years of age should be constituted to look for a replacement once the current head of the Anti-Corruption Unit retires and such replacement should be offered a contract of 3 years of duration.” The potential candidate should be retired a IPS officer of DGP/ADGP rank, the minutes state.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App