BCCI continue to stonewall key Justice Lodha recommendations at SGM

In the SGM, BCCI failed to agree to implement five of the Lodha panel reforms. (Source: Express Archive) In the SGM, BCCI failed to agree to implement five of the Lodha panel reforms. (Source: Express Archive)

In the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) special general meeting (SGM) held on Wednesday in Mumbai, the board agreed to implement all the Justice Lodha recommendations barring the most important ones, the board’s acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said after the meeting. The five points which have not been implemented are: the age restriction of 70 years for board officials, the tenure cap of nine years with cooling-off periods, the one-state-one-vote policy limiting the number of selectors to three and nine member apex council.

In another controversial move, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was barred from attending the SGM as the Supreme Court directive of only allowing the state association’s office bearers were let in. Besides Johri, the representatives of Odisha and Punjab were also barred from attending the meeting as they are not office bearers. As per the court order, the only eligible attendees were president, vice president, secretary, joint/assistant secretary and the treasurer.

“Johri is not an office bearer but a salaried employee of BCCI. While he attended all previous SGMs, we can’t take a chance this time as we have to honour SC order in letter and spirit. All employees were told by acting secretary that they have to leave the room,” a state unit representative, who chose not to be named, told PTI.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd