BCCI constitution draft will be ready by end of next week: Vinod Rai

Vinod Rai is the head of Committee of Administrators.

The new constitution for Board of Control for Cricket in India, according to the Lodha panel recommendations, is work in progress and will be finalised in the coming days, Vinod Rai, head of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, said on Tuesday.

“It is a work in progress. We (COA) are meeting on September 8 in Delhi, where we will finalise the constitution,” Rai said in Mumbai.

The constitution could see few new additions as the bench of justices Dipak Misra, AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had agreed to re-examine the one state one vote principle, the size of the selection committees and the status of associate members. The deadline is September 30 and the constitution could be according to the directions of July 18, 2016 and its order of July 24, 2017.

Rai also said that the September 30 deadline for BCCI elections could only be met when the Supreme Court gives the go ahead. “It all depends on Supreme Court’s go ahead,” Rai said.

(with PTI inputs)

