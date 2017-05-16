BCCI congratulates Indian Women’s cricket team for record breaking run

Jhulan Goswami had taken her 181st wicket to become the leading wicket taker in women’s ODI cricket. (Source: File) Jhulan Goswami had taken her 181st wicket to become the leading wicket taker in women’s ODI cricket. (Source: File)

The BCCI, on Tuesday, commended the Indian Women’s cricket team for the recent record-breaking spree they have been on. The latest of the Indian team’s achievements was the mammoth 320-run stand between Deepti Sharma and Poonam Raut in the ongoing Women’s Quadrangular Series in South Africa. The stand is the highest ever in ODI cricket history.

“The Indian women’s team are on a record-breaking spree in the Women’s Quadrangular Series and I congratulate them for their all-round show,” BCCI Acting Hony. Secretary, Amitabh Choudhary is quoted as saying in the board’s official website.

“It started with Jhulan Goswami becoming the leading wicket taker in Women’s ODIs and we have witnessed a plethora of records,” Choudhary said in a statement. Jhulan Goswami had taken her 181st wicket a week back.

In their match against Ireland Women, Punam Raut scored 108 while Deepti Sharma ammased 188. The latter is the second highest score in women’s ODI cricket, begind only Australian Belinda Clark’s 229 against Denmark in 1997.

In the eighth ODI of the series on Monday, Raut retired out while Rachel Delaney got the wicket of Sharma to disrupt a stand of 320 runs after 45.3 overs. Later Shikha Pandey added brisk 27 runs from 14 balls to the team’s total before being dismissed via a run out. Sharma struck her 188 from 160 balls with 27 boundaries and two sixes in the knock and Raut scored 109 from 116 balls which was laced with 11 boundaries. India women have played three matches in the series and won all three – beat Ireland by 10 wickets, beat South Africa by 7 wickets and beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets.

