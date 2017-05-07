BCCI confirm India’s participation in the Champions Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that India will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy after the Special General Meeting on Sunday.

The Special General Meeting by the BCCI took place in Delhi on Sunday morning as put an end to speculation on India’s participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

The Champions Trophy are scheduled to be held in England and Wales from 1st June.

Sourav Ganguly, CK Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary, Rajiv Shukla were present in the meeting among other officials.

The Indian cricket body wants the ICC to stick to the former Big Three financial model which gave greater power to the BCCI. The new model reduces their reveneus from USD 570 to USD 293. The BCCI officials had been debating on pulling out of the Champions Trophy as a sign of protest. The deadline given to announce the squad was April 25.

In a letter to the BCCI Joint Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary on Thursday, the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) wrote that they must not compromise on the interest of the team. They were therefore advised to set up a meeting to announce the squad by Monday.

Acting president of BCCI CK Khanna told ANI before the meeting that defending champions India must take part in the tournament. “The meeting may be called on Monday. The BCCI secretary is going to take the call after the SGM. My view is that India must take part in the Champions Trophy.

