Latest News

BCCI confirm India’s participation in the Champions Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that India will particip....... after a special general meeting held on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 7, 2017 12:47 pm

Champions Trophy, India, India Champions Trophy, BCCI, Board of Control for Cricket in India, COA, Committee of Administrators, CK Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary, Sourav Ganguly, BCCI special general meeting, ICC, ICC financial model, cricket news, sports stories, Indian Express

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that India will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy after the Special General Meeting on Sunday.

The Special General Meeting by the BCCI took place in Delhi on Sunday morning as put an end to speculation on India’s participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

The Champions Trophy are scheduled to be held in England and Wales from 1st June.
Sourav Ganguly, CK Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary, Rajiv Shukla were present in the meeting among other officials.

The Indian cricket body wants the ICC to stick to the former Big Three financial model which gave greater power to the BCCI. The new model reduces their reveneus from USD 570 to USD 293. The BCCI officials had been debating on pulling out of the Champions Trophy as a sign of protest. The deadline given to announce the squad was April 25.

In a letter to the BCCI Joint Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary on Thursday, the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) wrote that they must not compromise on the interest of the team. They were therefore advised to set up a meeting to announce the squad by Monday.

Acting president of BCCI CK Khanna told ANI before the meeting that defending champions India must take part in the tournament. “The meeting may be called on Monday. The BCCI secretary is going to take the call after the SGM. My view is that India must take part in the Champions Trophy.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Virat Kohli should look himself in the mirror 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

46th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
TODAY

47th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

48th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 8, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

49th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 9, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur