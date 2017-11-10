BCCI condoles former Test cricketer A G Milkha’s demise

AG Milkha scored over 4,000 runs in first-class cricket inclusive of eight centuries. (Source: File) AG Milkha scored over 4,000 runs in first-class cricket inclusive of eight centuries. (Source: File)

The BCCI condoled the demise of former India cricketer A G Milkha Singh who passed away at a hospital in Chennai following a cardiac arrest. The 75-year old Singh, who belonged to a family of cricketers, is survived by wife, a son and daughter.

“The BCCI condoles the sad demise of AG Milkha Singh, a former Test player who passed away on Friday, Nov 10, 2017,” the Indian Cricket Board said in a statement.

A flamboyant left-hand batsman and a fine fielder, Milkha Singh made his Ranji Trophy debut at the age of 17 and played his first Test a year later.

He had a fruitful career for the Madras team (now Tamil Nadu) in the Ranji Trophy. He scored over 4,000 runs in first-class cricket inclusive of eight centuries.

His elder brother Kripal Singh, also played for the country, in 14 Tests. The brothers had played together in one Test against England in 1961-’62.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App