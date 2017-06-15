BCCI condoles death of former treasurer Jyoti Bajpai

Jyoti Bajpai was the joint secretary of the Board from 1997 to 2003 Jyoti Bajpai was the joint secretary of the Board from 1997 to 2003

Veteran cricket administrator Jyoti Bajpai, who served as BCCI treasurer and joint secretary, has passed away.

He was the joint secretary of the Board from 1997 to 2003 and was the honorary treasurer from 2003 to 2005.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) while condoling his death said, “Bajpai played an immense role in the development of the sport in Uttar Pradesh in his roles as the Honorary Secretary and Director of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) for many years.

Bajpai was also appointed Manager of the Indian cricket team for the 2003 ICC World Cup.

“In Mr. Bajpai, we saw the perfect blend of a strong will of an able administrator and compassion of a cricket lover. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends in this hour of grief,” BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary, said.

Acting President, CK Khanna, said, “I offer my heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Mr. Jyoti Bajpai. We have lost a great cricket administrator. I have had the privilege to work with him in the Board. Our thoughts are with his family.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App