BCCI compromised integrity of Virat Kohli, says former president Anurag Thakur

Virat Kohli had stopped short of calling Australian captain Steve Smith a cheat when he accused the Australians of breaking the protocols for making DRS decisions numerous times. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli had stopped short of calling Australian captain Steve Smith a cheat when he accused the Australians of breaking the protocols for making DRS decisions numerous times. (Source: PTI)

Ousted former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur lashed out at the Australian media, Cricket Australia and the BCCI itself for the way they have handled the numerous controversies that have run parallel to Australia’s tour of India. In a series of tweets, Thakur said the ongoing off-field battle between India and Australia is “fault” of the BCCI and “arrogance” of Cricket Australia.

DISGRACEFUL behaviour by Australian media & @CricketAus officials in the way they are talking abt a legend of the game @viratkohli 1/3 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) 23 March 2017

“DISGRACEFUL behaviour by Australian media & @CricketAus officials in the way they are talking abt a legend of the game @viratkohli (sic.)” said Thakur, “What sort of ‘truce’ ws this? @BCCI compromised the integrity of their #TeamIndia Capt @imVkohli & didn’t stand by their players & team. Its the fault of @BCCI & complete arrogance of @CricketAus who’ve alwys tried to dictate terms in cricket and target players (sic.)”

What sort of ‘truce’ ws this? @BCCI compromised the integrity of their #TeamIndia Capt @imVkohli & didn’t stand by their players & team. 2/3 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) 23 March 2017

Its the fault of @BCCI & complete arrogance of @CricketAus who’ve alwys tried to dictate terms in cricket and target players. 3/3 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) 23 March 2017

Virat Kohli had stopped short of calling Australian captain Steve Smith a cheat when he accused the Australians of breaking the protocols for making DRS decisions numerous times. Smith rebuked the claims and admitted that he had made the mistake just once. This led to the BCCI asking for an official ICC investigation into the matter but the step was taken back when they struck a truce with Cricket Australia. Smith and Kohli also said that they had moved on from the matter but their on field encounters and off field comments has created a hostile air between the two rival captains.

The Australian media, on their part, have slammed Kohli for his apparent misdemeanors on the field, even calling him the “Donald Trump of cricket.” India’s Cheteshwar Pujara recently said that the Indian team stand firmly behind their captain and that Kohli is “one of the great ambassadors of the game.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd