BCCI committee to consider 12-year-one-break tenure for office bearers

The BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said that another meeting will be held in Mumbai on July 7, the last of this committee. (Source: File) The BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said that another meeting will be held in Mumbai on July 7, the last of this committee. (Source: File)

The BCCI’s eight-member committee on Saturday considered the issue of three-year ‘cooling off’ period, recommending a couple of suggestions which includes a 12-year tenure for office bearers in the proposed draft bill of National Sports Code.

According to the Lodha Panel reforms, any BCCI office-bearers will complete a cumulative period of nine years (separate 9 years for state units) with three-year ‘cooling off’ between every term.

“Nothing was minuted but there were some alternate suggestions discussed. One suggestion was office-bearers can have two straight terms of four years (total eight years) followed by four-year cooling off and a third (final) term of four years.

“This is what is there in National Sports Code’s draft bill. This was discussed at length,” a committee member told PTI. Another proposal focused on having a straight nine-year term without any ‘cooling off’.

“This was also deliberated as some members felt that let’s propose a full nine-year term without any breaks if 12 years with one break is unacceptable,” the committee member said.

A lot of officials, including Sourav Ganguly have had an issue regarding their tenure, who will have to leave the office on July 14, going strictly by Lodha reforms. Ganguly participated in the meeting, joining from Kolkata on Skype. Another issue to be mentioned is the increase in number of selectors from three to five.

“For Niranjan Shah, the issue was age cap of 70 years and he has objections,” the source added. The BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said that another meeting will be held in Mumbai on July 7, the last of this committee during which they will try to “bring down the gamut of difficulties to three or four”.

“We are determined to translate the order of highest court of land. We have a few difficulties which we will bring before Committee of Administrators (CoA) and Supreme Court. We have identified those difficulties as we travelled the distance today,” said Chaudhary.

“There’s still however some distance left, we will travel some distance on 7th of July. That’s the second and last meeting, 2 pm Mumbai. On 7th, the final die will be cast,” the former Jharkhand cop said.

An issue drifted the two mindsets away from each other, as Chaudhary raised concerns on Shah’s technical status in the committee. Shah on Saturday told reporters that he is a “member of the committee” while Chaudhary later commented that “he is only a special invitee.”

On the other hand, Chaudhary said that he will go through the new applications of coaching after July 9 before the Sri Lanka tour begins. “I will check applications only after July 9 (last date of receiving application). The idea is to finalise a coach before Indian team embarks on their tour of Sri Lanka.” He also said that Anil Kumble’s dues have been cleared.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd