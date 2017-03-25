Release funds to state cricket units: SC to CoA

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Committee of Administrators (CoA), appointed by it to run the BCCI, to honour its contracts and release funds to state cricket associations, including Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), which is holding the last India-Australia Test, for organising matches.

“It is directed that the BCCI shall honour the terms and conditions postulated in the contracts with the state associations in letter and spirit so that there is no impediment in holding the Test matches and ODIs,” said a bench led by Justice Dipak Misra.

The bench, comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, further considered the plea of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Jharkhand state cricket associations, which have organised the last three Test matches of the ongoing series, and asked the CoA to release funds to them in accordance of the terms of the contract.

Some state associations drew the attention of the court that similar issues of release of funds might come up again in holding Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, commencing from April 5.

At this, the bench said that the CoA, state associations and franchise owners will have to comply with the terms of their tripartite agreement to ensure smooth conduct of IPL fixtures. The direction came when Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for HPCA, said the CoA is not releasing Rs 2.5 crore required for conducting the last Test match beginning on Saturday in Dharamshala.

He said BCCI owed over Rs 8 crore to HPCA and the apex cricket body is “contractually bound” to release the money.

