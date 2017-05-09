Rethink on Lodha panels one-state one-vote plan: BCCI CoA to tell Supreme Court

The SC-appointed CoA has come to this conclusion after a series of meetings with all state units at Sunday’s BCCI Special General Meeting in New Delhi. (Source: File) The SC-appointed CoA has come to this conclusion after a series of meetings with all state units at Sunday’s BCCI Special General Meeting in New Delhi. (Source: File)

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) may press the Supreme Court for a rethink on the “one-state, one-vote” proposal recommended by Justice R M Lodha which is now part of the Supreme Court order in the BCCI case.

The SC-appointed Vinod Rai-led panel, that is overseeing cricket administration in the country, has come to this conclusion after a series of meetings with all state units at Sunday’s BCCI Special General Meeting in New Delhi.

The other two proposals the CoA will ask for a rethink on are: removal of voting rights to three government-run bodies Railways, Services and Universities and the suggestion to have the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) as a BCCI member.

At Sunday’s meeting, the CoA asked each association to point out the practical difficulties in following the SC order. The Indian Express has learnt that most state units had problems with these three Lodha panel recommendations which they called “unimplementable”.

There was a consensus that associations like Mumbai, 41 times Ranji Trophy winners, can’t be denied their voting rights while cricketing minnows from North East get this privilege.

As per the Lodha recommendations, Gujarat and Maharashtra will have one vote each whereas associations like Mumbai, Baroda, Saurashtra and Vidarbha will get voting rights on a three-year rotational basis.

“The CoA felt that one state-one vote is a bit harsh and that’s the reason they will ask the Supreme Court to revisit the issue,” a member of a state association, who attended the meeting, said.

The CoA will also request the Supreme Court to allow voting rights to Railways, Services and Universities as they run cricketing activities. The SC-appointed administrators felt that having the CAG as a member of the BCCI apex body would be a case of conflict of interest. “If a CAG member is part of BCCI, who will probe if there is a cricketing scam? We can’t have another CAG member probing it,” said an official.

There were members who wanted the 70-year age cap and the “cooling off period” removed but the CoA turned down the request.

