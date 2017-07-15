BCCI CoA forms four-member committee to decide Indian team support staff’s salary

Ravi Shastri who was appointed as the Head Coach of India cricket team. (Source: PTI) Ravi Shastri who was appointed as the Head Coach of India cricket team. (Source: PTI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Committee of Administrators formed a four-member committee on Saturday that would decide the salaries of head coach Ravi Shastri and the team support staff, as reported by PTI. The committee consists of BCCI President CK Khanna, CEO Rahul Johri, member of CoA Diana Edulji and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary. According to PTI, the committee is also expected to decide the salaries of batting and bowling consultants Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan.

The committee will put forward its recommendations to the CoA on July 22. It is as of yet unclear as to who will be the team’s bowling coach. Ravi Shastri had recommended the name of former Test player Bharat Arun for the role. It is also unclear if Dravid and Zaheer will be travelling with the team when they tour Sri Lanka for a three match Test series that is followed by a five match ODI series and a lone T20I.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman decided on Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Shastri replaces Anil Kumble who left the position vacant following differences with captain Virat Kohli. They also announced the appointments of Dravid, who is already the coach of India U-19 and India A teams, and Zaheer as batting and bowling consultants respectively for overseas tours.

Shastri had earlier been India’s team director until the 2015 World Cup. He had put forward his name for India coach in 2016 but Anil Kumble was chosen for the role. Kumble was at the helm of affairs in the Indian dressing room for one successful year in which India won a Test series in West Indies and beat England, Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand at home. They also reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. But rumours of a rift between Kohli and Kumble started brewing as the tournament progressed. Although Kohli aggressively denied any such problems, it was confirmed when Kumble released a statement explaining his decision not to continue as India’s coach.

