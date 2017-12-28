BCCI cleans house in 2017 but stalemate remains

As 2017 comes to an end there seems to be no end to the stalemate between the BCCI and the Supreme Court appointed COA and the long-drawn saga continues. As 2017 comes to an end there seems to be no end to the stalemate between the BCCI and the Supreme Court appointed COA and the long-drawn saga continues.

Ever since the Justice Lodha Panel suggested a slew of structural reforms for The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) a couple of years ago, the Indian cricket board has maintained a continuous opposition towards them and has been dragging its feet over the implementation of the new directives. Two years down the line, as 2017 comes to an end there seems to be no end to the stalemate as the long-drawn saga continues.

The Lodha panel was formed by the Supreme Court of India in January 2015. It came in the wake of the Justice Mukul Mudgal Committee report which called for reforms within the BCCI after the spot-fixing and betting charges surfaced during 2013 IPL. The recommendations directed a massive restructuring of the cricket’s apex body in India but the BCCI maintained a perpetual defiance towards implementing the same. Despite being repeatedly hauled by the SC and also being asked to ‘fall in line’ the board has maintained a stoic resistance towards executing the proposals, one state-one vote being the main cause of concern. Size of the national selection panel and the size of the apex council were some of the other recommendations that the board refused to comply with.

However, things started to get a bit difficult for the BCCI since the turn of this year. In January, the SC finally took stock of the BCCI’s deliberate tactics of delaying the implementation of reforms and the duo of Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke were removed as president and secretary of the board respectively. Simultaneously, restrictions were also imposed on BCCI’s accounts. They were however removed later on.

Towards the end of the month, the Supreme Court removed the top brass of the BCCI and appointed former CAG Vinod Rai as the head of BCCI’s four-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), to run the affairs of the BCCI. Eminent historian Ramachandra Guha, managing director and CEO of IDFC limited Vikram Limaye and former women’s cricket team captain Diana Edulji were also included in the panel.

Few months down the line in June, Ramchandra Guha informed the court that he had resigned from the post due to personal reasons. Reports in the media suggested that the dilly-dallying attitude of the BCCI and issues surrounding conflict of interest had irked the noted historian and hence he vacated his post.

Following which, in July, the CoA in its fourth status report, reported to the SC that BCCI bigwigs- N Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah’s had made attempts to stall the implementation of Lodha reforms. Srinivasan and Shah were then barred by the SC from attending any further BCCI SGM’s. A month later the COA submitted it’s draft of the BCCI’s constitution to the SC.

In October, with the BCCI’s continuous opposition and state associations also voicing their concerns, the Apex Court instructed the cricket board to make a suggestion on the draft constitution which had been prepared by the COA.

The BCCI finally formed a 7-member panel, which included the likes of Sourav Ganguly and Rajeev Shukla to chalk out the way forward and identify those directives which will be difficult to implement.

Finally, based on the suggestions the BCCI accepted the reforms but barring five points. The five points were one state one vote, the size of the national selection panel, the size of the apex council, distribution of powers among its executives, restrictions on age.

Last month, Vidharbha was the first among the state associations to implement the Lodha reforms and noticeably has not faced any major problems and has infact gone on to host matches. However, the former top brass of the BCCI are still miffed with the COA and the reforms it suggested. Last week, Niranjan Shah had expressed dissatisfaction after the Vinod Rai-led committee held a meeting of the NCA and did not invite some of the top BCCI officials for the same. A visibly upset Shah had stated that the intent of the CoA was to supervise the administration and not to usurp it.

The senior statesmen of the erstwhile BCCI’s top brass are no strangers when it comes to fighting legal battles. But how the BCCI-SC saga will pan out in the coming year is a matter of conjecture. Hopefully, for fans and cricket lovers across the country, an amicable solution will be reached sooner rather than later where cricket will emerge as the true winner.

