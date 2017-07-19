BCCI CEO slaps notice on Sridhar over graft case

BCCI General Manager MV Sridhar (Source: mvsrec.edu.in) BCCI General Manager MV Sridhar (Source: mvsrec.edu.in)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief executive officer Rahul Johri has sent a notice to its general manager (cricket operations) MV Sridhar for failing to submit full details of a graft case in which he has been served a notice. In February, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) took charge of BCCI’s day-to-day functioning. They introduced a disclosure form for all board employees in order to keep their office clean and free of conflict of interest.

Sridhar, though he submitted his disclosure form, didn’t mention a pending case in which the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is probing alleged financial irregularities in the construction of the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, and other related matters. A notice was sent to Sridhar in 2014 and the case is still on. Sridhar confirmed that he has received an email from Johri.

“It is not a show cause notice, because earlier a declaration was sought from all employees about their education qualifications. The point of not disclosure is not correct. I have received a mail asking me to share the details regarding the old ACB case filed in 2011 in Hyderabad,” Sridhar told The Indian Express.

Sridhar said he will share all details of this case in the coming days. In 2014, ACB had summoned former office-bearers of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, including Sridhar. The bureau had then sought details on the construction of the stadium, furnishing of interiors in the corporate boxes and other matters. The issue was also raised in the Deloitte audit report on the HCA submitted to the BCCI. The report details the ongoing proceedings of the Anti-Corruption Bureau against the HCA, with alleged irregularities amounting to Rs 87.91 crore.

However, the BCCI has also sought details of clubs owned by Sridhar which are affiliated to the Hyderabad Cricket Association, and it could lead to conflict-of-interest trouble. Sridhar has served as secretary of the HCA and came on BCCI’s payroll in 2013. “I have confirmed that I will share all details with regard to this case which does not indict me in person. I’m filing a discharge petition, a copy of which I will also enclose with my reply. As far as the club thing goes, I will seek clarity from my CEO. I respect the procedure being deployed and I will furnish all information as required by the management,” Sridhar added.

