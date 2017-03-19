BCCI CEO shoots down request for early release of IPL funds

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has also requested the state units to sign the draft of Stadium Agreement. (Source: File) BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has also requested the state units to sign the draft of Stadium Agreement. (Source: File)

The BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has categorically told the 10 state associations that their request for the early release of funds to conduct IPL matches is “not justified” as it violates the tri-partite agreement.

The original request was made by the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) but Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Mumbai, Bengal, Punjab, UP, Delhi and Hyderabad were also mentioned in the letter.

Johri in his letter to the Associations stated: “The request contained in the letter for release of Rs 30 lakh per match on “ASAP basis” is not justified. The said amount can only be released after you have duly performed in full and at each match, your obligations under relevant stadium agreement and taken all steps to perform the same so as to ensure that the upcoming Vivo IPL 2017 is conducted smoothly.”

Johri has also requested the state units to sign the draft of Stadium Agreement.

“For the sake of good order, please execute and return the same (Agreement). Please note that any amount that may be released by BCCI to you, is subject to the relevant orders passed by the Supreme Court regarding release of funds,” the letter concludes.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now