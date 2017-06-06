BCCI cannot afford me as India coach, says Shane Warne

Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to IPL win in inaugural edition. (File) Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to IPL win in inaugural edition. (File)

Among the names that have thrown their name in to the hat to become the India coach, position which is vacant after the ICC Champions Trophy, an exclusion in Shane Warne. The former Australian spinner has claimed that his fees is too much for BCCI to be able to afford.

“I am very expensive, I don’t think they can afford me. Virat Kohli and me can have a good partnership, but as I said, I am very, very expensive,” the former Australia leggie is quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

Warne is not new to mentoring Indian youngsters and leading a side of Indian players as he was the captain of Rajasthan Royals from 2008 till 2011 in the Indian Premier League.

Amongst the names in the running for the job are incumbent Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, former Australian fast bowler and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, Englishman Richard Pybus, former India cricketers Dodda Ganesh and domestic veteran Lalchand Rajput. Meanwhile, former Australia bowler Craig McDermott had also applied for the role but his application arrived later than the deadline of June 1 which has ruled him out of consideration.

Warne is presently part of the broadcast panel with Star Sports to cover the ICC Champions Trophy. He was even snapped up by Sehwag taking a nap in the middle of one of the many rain interruptions during India vs Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India had gone on to win the match by 124 runs.

