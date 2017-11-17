BCCI calls on ICC to reserve October-November and February-March for India’s domestic internationals: Reports

BCCI wants the period of October-November and February- March to be reserved for India’s domestic internationals. (Source: BCCI) BCCI wants the period of October-November and February- March to be reserved for India’s domestic internationals. (Source: BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly implored the International Cricket Council (ICC) of a few conditions for the new international cricket calendar. Stating that the period of October-November and February- March be reserved for India’s domestic international, the BCCI has reportedly conveyed the message to the governing body of cricket. This decision comes in the wake of the new format where the top nine Test-playing countries in the world will face each other in three home and away series over a two-year cycle. The 13-team ODI league is also to be introduced from 2020.

Earlier there were also reports of that series against the other top cricketing countries could be longer while with other nations it will be brief (two Tests and three ODIs).

“The BCCI’s stance has been that these are our windows we will play at home. We have been building on this for a while now,” Cricinfo quoted a BCCI official.

Backing the BCCI’s stance a full-member official also said, “It is completely logical. After the IPL they want to travel. And then they want to kick off the domestic season with Indian content. And then later in February-March they again want some home content. It is only fair. Lots of boards want a balance. They don’t have five months of intense home cricket and then nothing for the next 12 months. And India have always been very clear about their aims and objectives.”

Over the years the period of October and November has witnessed India play matches at home. From 2007 to 2017 India has played 100 international matches during the above-mentioned stretch.

