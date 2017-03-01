BCCI annual awards: Complete list of winners

R Ashwin will also receive the Dilip Sardesai Award for the second time. (Source: PTI) R Ashwin will also receive the Dilip Sardesai Award for the second time. (Source: PTI)

The BCCI Annual Awards committee consisting N Ram, Ramachandra Guha and Diana Edulji have picked the winners for the prestigious awards. While Virat Kohli is set to receive the Polly Umrigar Award for the second year in a row, all-rounder R Ashwin will also receive the Dilip Sardesai Award for the second time. For their consistent show in the 2015-16 season, Mumbai Cricket Association will receive the state association of the year award. The domestic giants not only won the Ranji Trophy but also had consistent performances in the junior age groups.

Here’s a look at the complete list of the winners:

Col. CK. Nayudu Lifetime achievement award: Rajinder Goel, Padmakar Shivalkar

BCCI Lifetime achievement award form women: Shantha Rangaswamy

BCCI special award: VV Kumar, Late Ramakant Desai

Polly Umrigar Award: Virat Kohli

Dilip Sardesai award (For India’s best cricketer in the West Indies series 2016): Ravichandran Ashwin

Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy 2015-16: Jalaj Saxena of Madhya Pradesh

Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs competitions, 2015-16: Axar Patel of Gujarat

Madavrao Scindin Award (Highest scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2015-16): Shreyas Iyer of Mumbai

Madavrao Scindin Award (Highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2015-16): Shahbaz Nadeem of Jharkhand

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy (Highest scorer in (U-23) Col. CK. Nayudu Trophy 2015-16: Jay. G. Bosta of Mumbai

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy (Highest wicket-taker in (U-23) Col. CK. Nayudu Trophy 2015-16: Satyajeet Bachhav of Maharashtra

NKP Salve Award (Highest scorer in (U-19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2015-16: Arman Jaffer of Mumbai

NKP Salve Award (Highest wicket-taker in (U-19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2015-16: Ninad Rathva of Baroda

Raj Singh Dungarpur Award ( Highest scorer in (U-16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2015-16): Abhishek Sharma of Punjab

Raj Singh Dungarpur Award ( Highest wicket-taker in (U-16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2015-16): Abhishek Sharma of Punjab

Jagmohan Dalmiyra Award (Best Woman cricketer (Sr.) of 2015-16): Mithali Raj of Railways

Jagmohan Dalmiyra Award (Best Woman cricketer (Jr.) of 2015-16): Deepti Sharma of uttar Pradesh

Best Umpire in Domestic cricket in 2015-16: Nitin Menon

Best performance in BCCI Domestic tournaments of 2015-16: Mumbai Cricket Association

