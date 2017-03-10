BCCI awards: Farokh Engineer’s vintage vignettes during MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture leave the audience in splits

Farokh Engineer did not spare his former India team mates such as Ajit Wadekar who were present at the awards. (Source: bcci.tv) Farokh Engineer did not spare his former India team mates such as Ajit Wadekar who were present at the awards. (Source: bcci.tv)

The annual BCCI awards night is one of the most memorable events on the Indian cricket calendar. On most occasions, it features serious and stuffy speeches with awardees thanking the Board, their teammates, coaches and families in a sanitised environment.

Not this year. With former India stumper Farokh Engineer delivering the MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture, things were always expected to be different. And Engineer didn’t disappoint. From recalling comic incidents involving Pataudi and the occasions when he was left embarrassed, Engineer often left the gathering—which included the Pataudi family, present and former India cricketers as well as the visiting Australian team—in splits.

Engineer, who now lives in England, did not even spare his former India teammates. Spotting former skipper Ajit Wadekar walking in after his lecture had started, he teased, with a generous helping of Marathi: “Hello, Ajit! Train is late from Bombay? Taanga madhye aale ka? (Did you come in a horse cart?)”

VIDEO: Farokh Engineer delivers the 5th MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture http://t.co/8uDJOA6K3x #NAMAN #BCCIawards — BCCI (@BCCI) 8 March 2017

Playing alongside Pataudi for a number of years, Engineer had a veritable mine of anecdotes. As Pataudi often used to pick Engineer’s bat to take with him in the middle, the wicketkeeper remarked: “I am glad somebody was making better use of my bat than I was.”

He remembered how once in St Kitts, he and Pataudi had played a practical joke on their teammates, fooling them to come to the reception in the middle of the night with a false alarm of a hurricane, and when the skipper had tried to pull a fast one on his men by describing Calcutta’s Victoria Memorial as “one of our palaces”. Chandu Borde was one of the players fooled, as he said “zara chai peene to jayenge ek din.”

Engineer recalled an incident when he was left embarrassed after an acclaimed singer praised him as a cricketer, and he replied: “Lata, main aapka bahut bada fan hoon,’ only to be left sheepish when she replied: “My Lata nahin, main Asha hoon.”

Even the greats of the game were not spared by his memory. About the legendary South African Graeme Pollock, Engineer said: “In pre-apartheid days, (he) tried his best to get the whites and non-whites to play together. The non-whites, we call them black for the sake of it. But he just couldn’t succeed. The blacks were wanting the whites out, the whites were dropping catches off blacks’ bowling. He got them all in the dressing room. He said ‘ you got to play for each other, you are playing for the same team. From today, there is no blacks and no whites in my team, you all are green, understand?’ When they all nodded their heads, he said ‘Fantastic. When you go and sit in the team coach, make sure the light greens sit on the left and the dark greens sit on the right.”

Farokh Engineer had spent many years playing with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had a veritable mine of anecdotes. (Source: Express Archives) Farokh Engineer had spent many years playing with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had a veritable mine of anecdotes. (Source: Express Archives)

Engineer also recalled his experiences of playing in the Australian Prime Minister’s XI on three occasions. “Not a single sentence was utterred without the four-letter word. He (former Aussie PM Bob Hawke) once told me: ‘Farokh, you know the box was worn by batsmen in 1868. The helmets came into force only in 1968. Farokh, tell me why did it take batsmen a hundred years to realise the brains were just as precious’.”

Cricket is a lucrative profession nowadays at the elite level. But it was not so in Engineer’s time when Indian players were paid Rs 50 per day for a Test match. It sometimes resulted in interesting scenarios.

“I remember against Sri Lanka, Sunil Gavaskar and I were finishing the game in four days, and there were all sorts of messages coming from the dressing room. ‘Arre, pagal ho gaya hai? Make the game last till the fifth day. Kal ka pachas rupaya jayenge.”

It was a night when even if Engineer put his foot in the mouth, it was made light of.

Feeling witty, he asked Ravichandran Ashwin: “What’s there in Karnataka water that produces great spinners like Chandra (BS Chadrasekhar), Prasanna and you?”

It was left for Ashwin, who comes from Tamil Nadu, to save the day. “Not to bring politics in it but we had some Cauvery water recently in Tamil Nadu! I think it should be that,” the prolific off-spinner replied.

Farokh Engineer had everyone in splits with his amusing stories from the time he used to share a dressing room with Ajit Wadekar and Tiger Pataudi. (Source: PTI) Farokh Engineer had everyone in splits with his amusing stories from the time he used to share a dressing room with Ajit Wadekar and Tiger Pataudi. (Source: PTI)

Engineer’s gems:

“George Bernard Shaw once said ‘One fool throws the ball, another fool hits it, and the greatest of all fools run after it and fetches it. I think that’s why I chose to be behind the timbers.”

“One can hardly remember (him) Pataudi using his own bat…. He would just pick one and go out to bat. Invariably it was mine. I am glad somebody was making better use of my bat than I was.”

“The Victoria Memorial in Calcutta, he (Tiger) told the boys in the coach, ‘that is one of our palaces.’ I think Chandu Borde actually believed it. He said ‘zara chai peene to jayenge ek din.’ He was a great leg-puller.”