BCCI appoints chief operating officer for NCA

The BCCI on Tuesday appointed Tufan Ghosh as the chief operating officer of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and he has been tasked with setting up the new NCA.

One of the top professionals in the health care and hospitality industry, Ghosh comes with more than 29 years of experience.

He was the CEO, Columbia Asia in 2005 and looked after operations right from the time the group’s first hospital came into existence.

The NCA has been a second home for most cricketers across all age groups for skills enhancement, training, strength conditioning, fitness assessment and recuperation.

Be it pre-season or ahead of an important tour, the NCA regularly hosts camps for national teams, including the women’s teams.

The BCCI now owns a consolidated 40 acres of land at Arebinnamangala village near the Aerospace Park region in Bengaluru where it wishes to set up the new NCA.

“Ghosh will play a key role in setting up the facility and creating a centre of excellence,” BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.

Ghosh was instrumental in setting up Columbia Asia and its services from scratch, including all policies and procedures, recruitment, marketing, developing systems, launching and operating 11 hospitals.

He has been responsible for establishing the Columbia Asia brand in India. After a 12-year long stint, he switched from his position as CEO to spearhead a leading senior living company involved in developing world-class retirement communities for senior citizens across India.

He is a graduate from Presidency College, Kolkata and a diploma holder in Hotel Management.

