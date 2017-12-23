BCCI appoint Saba Karim as General Manager, Cricket Operations

Saba Karim has been appointed as BCCI GM, Cricket Operations. (Express archive photo) Saba Karim has been appointed as BCCI GM, Cricket Operations. (Express archive photo)

BCCI has appointed former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim as General Manager, Cricket Operations on Saturday. As per the BCCI release, Karim wll be responsible for implementing operational plans, budgeting, monitoring the match playing conditions and administration of Domestic program. He will take on the role from January 1, 2018 and will report directly to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri who welcomed the former India stumper onboard in a Tweet following the official announcement.

“Some of the major responsibilities of Karim include giving strategic direction to the cricket department, implementing the operational plans, budgeting, determining and monitoring the compliance of match playing regulations, standards of venues, administration of Domestic Program,” read the press release.

The 50-year-old brings to the board vast knowledge of the game and its intricacies, both at the international and domestic level having represented India in one Test and 34 ODIs. In domestic cricket, he represented Bengal and then Jharkhand in a career spanning close to 18 years. He played 120 first-class games and 124 List ‘A’ matches. In an administrative capacity, he was appointed a national selector from the East Zone in 2012 and after completing his term; he took over as a TV commentator.

@BCCI announces Saba Karim as the new GM Cricket Operations – Welcome Onboard, look forward to working with you. — Rahul Johri (@RJohri) December 23, 2017

The board had been looking for incumbents following the stepping down of Dr MV Sridhar as the GM, Cricket Operations. BCCI had called for applications until October 23. The candidates were further shortlisted and called for further shortlisting based on personal interviews.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd