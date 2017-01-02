It was never a personal battle, always fought for the autonomy of BCCI: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur released a video statement on twitter. (Source: twitter) Anurag Thakur released a video statement on twitter. (Source: twitter)

Anurag Thakur reiterated the fact that the BCCI is the best run sports organistation in the country, in a video statement released on Monday. He was speaking for the first time since the Supreme Court dismissed him as BCCI president and Ajay Shirke as secretary of the board.

“BCCI is the best managed sports organisation in the country. India has the best cricket infrastructure in the world built and maintained by the state associations with the help of the BCCI,” he said, “India has more quality players that anywhere in the world.”

“For me it was not a personal battle but for the autonomy of the sports body. I respect SC like any citizen should,” he said.

My statement on the Supreme Court @BCCI verdict. pic.twitter.com/cXvEx6eIU4 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) 2 January 2017

He then made his displeasure at the Supreme Court’s decision apparent. “If SC feels BCCI would do better run under retired judges then I wish them all the best,” he said, “I am sure Indian cricket will do well under their guidance. My commitment to the best of Indian cricket and the autonomy of sports will always remain.”

The Supreme Court has been on the heels of the BCCI since the past few months due to their refusal to adopt the reforms recommended by the panel headed by retired Justice RM Lodha. Alongwith suspending Thakur and Ajay Shirke, Supreme Court have also initiated perjury and contempt of court proceedings aagainst them. The Court also sent showcause notices to the pair as to why proceedings should not be initiated against them.

“One should understand that once the order of the Supreme Court, the highest court of the land, has come it has to be obeyed by all… nobody can escape it,” Lodha told reporters after the verdict. The Supreme Court has now asked for names of those who can be appointed in place of the suspended duo.

