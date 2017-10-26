BCCI anti-corruption unit chief has been demanding upgrade to system for months: Reports

MS Dhoni inspected the Pune pitch on Tuesday. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni inspected the Pune pitch on Tuesday. (Source: AP)

After a sting on Pune curator Pandurang Salgaonkar led to his suspension by the Board of Control of Cricket in India, it has emerged that the chief of the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the board has been demanding upgrades for months. According to reports, ACSU chief Neeraj Kumar has been writing to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Advisors regarding the same. CoA chief Vinod Rai had also touched upon the lack of man-power in the ACSU in response to the incident, stating that it is only constituted of three people and “they can’t be everywhere.”

A report in the Times of India quotes a top BCCI official as saying that Kumar has “been on the job and has shared suggestions to upgrade the system for months.” “The basic problem he faces is the number of qualified officials in his team. The current ACSU team comprises only three people. Kumar has repeatedly spelt out the need to hire few more people. But the board is yet to act on it,” the official is quoted as saying, “He doesn’t have a free hand to act.”

The current system sees those patrolling both international and domestic matches being nominated by state associations. These candidates only go through four hours of training in a seminar held each year before being assigned in a match. Although BCCI and ICC officials do come to the venue, most of the pattroling is done by these officials which leaves a gap wide open to be exploited. The report further quotes the official as saying that they are given headshots of all who can access the pitch and the dressing room areas.

