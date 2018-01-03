BCCI Anti-corruption and security unit chief Neeraj Kumar set to get an extension, says Vinod Rai

Vinod Rai said no major decisions were taken at the CoA meeting. Vinod Rai said no major decisions were taken at the CoA meeting.

BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) chief Neeraj Kumar will be given an extension, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) head Vinod Rai said on Wednesday. “…it will happen, an order will be issued in due course,” Rai said when asked if the On December 23, the BCCI had extended the services of noted cricket administrator Ratnakar Shetty, the Board’s general manager (Game Development), till March 31.

Asked whether Kumar’s extension will be on the lines of that of Shetty, Rai noted, “It (the extension) will come, we have to discuss and finalise”.

Rai was speaking to reporters after a CoA meeting which was held. Meanwhile, he said no major decisions were taken by the CoA. Rai also said that “work was in progress” with regard to remuneration for the players, but did not share any details.

When asked to comment about the recent 2G ruling, he opted not to comment. “Aap log cricket handle karto ho ya 2G handle karte ho (Do you guys cover cricket or 2G?)”. On December 21, former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were acquitted by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case. Fifteen others accused in the case and three companies were also acquitted. Rai was the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) when the national auditor filed the 2G scam report.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App