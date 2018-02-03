BCCI announces cash awards for India U-19 World Cup winning squad

India won the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018. (Twitter/Ravi Shastri) India won the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018. (Twitter/Ravi Shastri)

India’s hard work at the ICC U-19 World Cup bore fruits after they went on to lift the trophy, defeating Australia by 8 wickets in the final. Manjot Kalra knocked a scintillating century as he took his side to victory in the finals after coming out to open with skipper Prithvi Shaw. Board of Control for Cricket Council in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced cash prizes for the trophy winning squad after the historic win.

Rahul Dravid, who was the head coach for the victorious Indian squad will be awarded Rs 50 lakhs for his services. The former Indian cricketer is considered to be the backbone of the side and has been credited with India’s success in the tournament. All the members of the Indian cricket squad, including skipper Prithvi Shaw and Man-of-the-tournament Shubman Gill, will be rewarded Rs 30 lakhs each as cash money.

The members of the Rahul Dravid’s supporting staff were also recognised for their efforts by the BCCI and they were awarded Rs 20 lakhs each by the cricketing board. India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament after they defeated Australia in the final to win the trophy. With the victory in the 2018 U-19 World Cup, India became the only country to win four tournaments.

After electing to bat first on what looked like a good batting surface, Australia were bowled out for 216 by India. Jonathan Merlo remained the only batsman who could score a fifty while Param Uppal scored 34 runs. In reply, India managed to chase down the target easily with Manjot Kalra becoming the second player to score a ton in U-19 World Cup final, only after India’s own Unmukt Chand.

