India announce 17-man Test squad for South Africa series; Jasprit Bumrah earns maiden call

The BCCI’s senior selection committee met on Monday in Nagpur to select the Indian side. (Source: AP) The BCCI’s senior selection committee met on Monday in Nagpur to select the Indian side. (Source: AP)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) three-member selection panel, led by MSK Prasad announced the squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa on Monday. The 17-man squad is as follows:

As expected Virat Kohli will lead Team India in South Africa while Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed as his deputy for the first three Test matches. Wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel has been called back in the Test squad while Jasprit Bumrah has earned maiden call in the longest format.

The main contention was whether India would go ahead with 5 seamers or 3 spinners. All doubts have been put to rest with the selection of Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

While Hardik Pandya will play the role of the fourth seamer, the team management will not want to overwork him.

The Test series, first of the long away season for India, will start from January 2 to January 28 next year. Three Test matches between the Proteas and the Indian team will be played at Newlands, Cape Town (January 5 to 9), Centurion (January 13-17) and The Wanderers, Johannesburg (January 24-28).

Last time India toured South Africa in 2013/14 they were beaten 1-0 in the two-match Test series.

Meanwhile, the selectors also picked the squads for the T20 series against Sri Lanka, where Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda and Basil Thampi earned maiden call up.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahan (VC), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah for the first three match.

