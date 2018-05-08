BCCI announce India A squad for four-day match against England Lions, Karun Nair named skipper

Follow Us:
The likes of Mayank Agarwal, Rajneesh Gurbani and India's U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw, have all been selected for India A's four match 'Test' in England.

Karun Nair is set to lead the team with the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Rajneesh Gurbani making the squad. (Source: File)
The BCCI announced the India A team that is set to tour England for a four-day ‘Test’ matches set to be played between July 16 and July 19. Karun Nair is set to lead the team with the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Rajneesh Gurbani making the squad. Shaw’s U-19 World Cup team mates Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi are some of the notable absentees.

The series will be a long format match lasting four days and it follows India A’s one-day series against England ‘Lions.’ Karun Nair has been unable to hold on to his place in the Indian Test team since scoring a stunning triple century against England in 2016. Mayank Agarwal has been struggling in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2018 season but he took the domestic season by storm before that, scoring a total of 2051 runs accross formats. His exploits included a triple century in the Ranji Trophy.

Prithvi Shaw, a player who has been making waves ever since he was playing school cricket in Mumbai, has experienced something of a breakthrough in 2017. Apart from captaining the Indian u-19 team to the World Cup title, he scored 1012 runs playing for Mumbai in his debut Ranji Trophy season. He has scored 205 so far in five matches for an underperforming Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2018. Navdeep Saini and Rajneesh Gurbani were both instrumental in Vidarbha and Delhi’s run to the Ranji Trophy final.

Squad: Karun Nair (Capt), Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, AR Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat (wk), Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rajneesh Gurbani

