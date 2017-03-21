BCCI and Cricket Australia to partner for exchange programs

The first batch has 25 women coaches while the second batch has 25 men coaches participating in this course. The first batch has 25 women coaches while the second batch has 25 men coaches participating in this course.

The National Cricket Academy (NCA) has undertaken an initiative to conduct a refresher course for the existing accredited coaches of the BCCI in conjunction with Cricket Australia.

“In pursuance of this objective, the BCCI and CA have partnered to conduct this course and CA was gracious enough to readily accept and depute their faculty to conduct the Level 2 coaching courses at the NCA from March 21 to April 1, 2017,” the BCCI said in a release today.

“During this period two batches of 25 coaches each will participate and moves are afoot to have more such courses in batches, to re-certify all the BCCI qualified coaches.”

The first batch has 25 women coaches attending the program and the second batch has 25 men coaches participating in this course.

“The opening session of the program detailed the approach and methodology in coaching, which has seen a paradigm shift, and this proves that the initiative to update the coaches on the contemporary methodologies, is a move in the right direction.

“The curriculum of the course will stress upon the importance of exchanging information and widening the knowledge base by way of multiple interactions with the coaches,” the Board stated in the release.

The BCCI is confident that the coaches will benefit immensely from this program, apart from gaining more insights about the latest methods in coaching.

“A number of such initiatives are being chalked out in the future, wherein BCCI and CA will work toward a common goal where top cricketing countries can combine their intellectual abilities and contribute towards the development of the game,” the release said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now