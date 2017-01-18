BCCI administrators to be named on January 20

BCCI is currently without its president and secretary after Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke were removed by the Supreme Court. BCCI is currently without its president and secretary after Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke were removed by the Supreme Court.

The group of BCCI administrators is expected to be named by the Supreme Court on Friday, January 20, instead of January 19.

“The case has been listed for January 20 and I am speaking to my lawyers as petitioner that I will also propose a few names for administrators’ post,” said Aditya Verma, secretary of unsanctioned Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB).

There is a possibility that an eminent member from the judiciary is entrusted with the job, apart from a member of CAG and a former cricketer.

The cricket governing body is currently without a president and secretary as Ajay Thakur and Ajay Shirke were sacked by the apex court on January 2, 2017.

Apart removing Thakur and Shirke from their posts, the court also issued show cause notices to both, asking why contempt and perjury proceedings be not initiated against them. In a July 18 order by the court, most of BCCI office bearer were ineligible to carry on and the Lodha panel had asked the court to remove them.

The ruling had come as consequence of BCCI’s unwillingness to implement Lodha pane’s recommendations.