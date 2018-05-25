BCCI acting President CK Khanna’s wife to contest DDCA election

BCCI acting president CK Khanna’s wife, Shashi Khanna, will contest the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) elections. (Source: PTI file) BCCI acting president CK Khanna’s wife, Shashi Khanna, will contest the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) elections. (Source: PTI file)

BCCI acting president CK Khanna’s wife, Shashi Khanna, will contest the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) elections slated on June 30. The veteran administrator’s wife has filed her nomination for the vice-president’s post. She will be fighting Rakesh Bansal, the younger brother of former DDCA president Sneh Bansal, who was stripped of all functioning powers following alleged financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 1.55 crore levelled by its executive committee.

Apart from Khanna, the other woman in the fray is Saroj Katyal from the Vinod Tihara-Narinder Batra faction. Saroj is the wife of DDCA official Ashok Katyal. The Madan Lal faction, which has the backing of the supporters of Khanna and Chetan Chauhan, also comprise Manjeet Singh (for secretary’s post), Pushpender Singh (joint secretary), Deepak Singhal (treasurer).

For the president’s post, it’s a three-way battle between former India Test player Madan Lal, noted journalist Rajat Sharma and Supreme Court advocate Vikas Singh. Lal, apparently, has the backing of former cricketers Khanna, Bishan Singh Bedi and Kirti Azad among others. After filing the nominations, he said he confident of a positive result: “I have toiled on this very ground, played my cricket from Delhi. I think now is the time for change. I am confident that all cricketers will back and support me. I firmly believe I am ready for this responsibility and I believe cricketers should come forward and claim their rightful place in Delhi cricket,” Lal was quoted as saying.

Lal, apart from being a national selector, has considerable administrative experience as well and had served as the head of the Cricket Advisory Committee of the DDCA, formed under the aegis of the High Court and Supreme Court judge Vikramjit Sen. Sharma, meanwhile, is a Padma Bhushan awardee and the chief Editor of Hindi news channel INDIA TV.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App