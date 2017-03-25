9+9: A lifeline for BCCI officials

Nine years in the BCCI and another nine years at the state association allows Amitabh Choudhary to stand in as the board secretary. But he has to file an affidavit of compliance. File Photo Nine years in the BCCI and another nine years at the state association allows Amitabh Choudhary to stand in as the board secretary. But he has to file an affidavit of compliance. File Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday iterated its January 20 order that allowed an 18-year cumulative period to an office-bearer in cricket administration – nine years in the BCCI and another nine years in state association. Friday’s clarification by the highest court of the land put an end to the whole cumulative clause debate that had arisen because of different interpretations by the BCCI officials and the Lodha Committee.

On January 20, the apex court actually amended its January 3 order, which had held that completing nine years as an office-bearer either in the BCCI or in state association would ensue disqualification.

The January 20 order had set the ineligibility clause as, “an office-bearer of the BCCI for nine years or a State Association for the same period”.

The warring parties, however, had interpreted it differently, with the Lodha Committee still maintaining that it should be nine plus zero, while the aggrieved BCCI/state association functionaries claiming it was nine plus nine.

Then, on February 22, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) sent a letter to all state associations saying that “until there is complete clarity on the exact scope and extent of the disqualifications” as per the apex court’s January 3 and January 20 orders, the disqualifications would be based on the adherence of the Lodha Committee recommendations, accepted by the Supreme Court. Which meant, “Persons who have been office bearers of the BCCI for a total period of 9 years”, and/or “Persons who have been office bearers of State/member association for a total period of 9 years” were ineligible to hold any official post.

In fact, when asked about this, during a round table discussion with a select group of reporters on Wednesday, Vinod Rai, the COA chief, said: “It is absolutely clear and we have issued direction as well on that. It is nine. Nine, full stop.”

But the BCCI/state association functionaries were not so convinced. Some state associations had already filed interim applications against the directive and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing the BCCI, argued that it was improper on the part of Gopal Subramanium (amicus curiae) to seek this order (on January 3) in particular without informing the counsel for the cricket body in advance about pressing for this direction.

“Where is the recommendation for keeping it to nine years? And then you (Subramanium) come to the court without giving us a notice and have this order changed. You are an amicus and not the counsel for a party,” Sibal said.

The bench found merit in Sibal’s argument and categorically said that it would be 18 years. According to the court ruling, there has to be a cooling-off period of two years after serving for three years as an office-bearer. But, in this case, an administrator will have the advantage of serving in either BCCI or in a state association, as the case may be, during the cooling-off period in the first or the second body.

The disgruntled BCCI/state association functionaries take this as a fillip to their cause. “See, this makes almost everybody eligible. On January 2, as the Supreme Court had removed Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from their posts of the BCCI president and secretary respectively, it had said the senior-most vice-president would now discharge the duties of the president, while joint-secretary would stand-in for the secretary. Today’s order paves the way for CK Khanna, the senior-most vice-president, to start discharging the duties of the president, while Amitabh Choudhary can now function as the acting secretary,” a cricket board official said.

Easier said than done though, for the apex court has also mentioned that filling in the slots is subject to filing an affidavit, giving an affirmation of compliance to the court’s July 18, 2016 order that accepted the majority of the Lodha Committee recommendations. Neither Khanna nor Choudhary has filed the affidavit yet. Also, the acting president and secretary can’t supersede the COA.

The chronology

Jan 2 (Supreme Court order): Makes one ineligible if he/she “has been an Office-Bearer of the BCCI for a cumulative period of 9 years”.

Jan 3 (Order amended): It incorporated tenures in the state associations in the clause and said if he/she “has been an Office-Bearer of the BCCI or a State Association for a cumulative period of 9 years”.

Jan 12 (Lodha committee FAQ): “Disqualified from returning to cricket administration” after completing nine years as an office-bearer.

Jan 20 (Court clarification): Set the ineligibility clause as, “an office-bearer of the BCCI for nine years or a State Association for the same period”.

Feb 22 (COA letter to state units): “Until there is complete clarity on the exact scope and extent of the disqualifications”, ineligibility would be as per the Lodha Committee recommendations.

March 24 (SC order): Cumulative period 18 years; nine plus nine.

What 9+9 means?

Now that the court has made the cumulative clause clear, there’s no longer any scope for ambiguity. Becoming a BCCI office-bearer is permissible after completing nine years in state and vice versa.

The BCCI joint-secretary can now discharge the duties of the secretary provided he files an affidavit before the court, giving an affirmation of compliance to the Supreme Court’s July 18, 2016 order. Same for the senior-most vice-president CK Khanna, in terms of discharging the duties of the president as per the court order.

The likes of Rajeev Shukla, Brijesh Patel, Dilip Vengsarkar, Biswarup Dey – those who have completed nine years in state associations but still have years left in the BCCI can return to the fold and contest elections. Here also, clarifications needed if they will have to submit the affidavit.

The COA will firmly be in charge till the implementation of the Lodha reforms and fresh elections for the posts of office-bearers.

