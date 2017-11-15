BCB to provide two NOCs per player for them to play in overseas leagues

The move could be most damaging for ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. (Source: File) The move could be most damaging for ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. (Source: File)

The Bangladesh Cricket Board will allow its contracted players not more than two No Objection Certificates to play in overseas leagues. “It is a principled, policy decision of the board,” BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury is quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. Bangladesh’s contracted players were reportedly informed of the decision through a letter. The leagues concerned are not just T20 leagues but for all formats. “We will allow two NOCs per year. It will be on a case-by-case basis and it is with immediate effect. We want to give them enough rest and manage their injuries. We want to ensure all our players are available for international matches,” Choudhary said.

The move could be most damaging for ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has been playing in the Indian Premier Leauge, the Pakistan Super League, the Big Bash League and the Caribbean Premier League for years. Players like Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and Mustafizur Rahman have also been making appearances leagues apart from the IPL.

The move has been met with criticism from Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh. “This cannot happen and this doesn’t happen anywhere in the world. It is being forced on the players. They are simply being deprived,” association secretary Debbabrata Paul said, “We were not informed about it. We will definitely have to talk about it with the players.”

Earlier, the BCB had refused NOC to Shakib while he was banned for abusing an umpire. But a string of strong performances from the all rounder had forced the BCB to mellow their stance.

