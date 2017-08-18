BCB starts search for spin bowling coach after Stuart MacGill declines job

Stuart MacGill declined the job offer of becoming Bangladesh’s spin bowling coach. (Source: AP) Stuart MacGill declined the job offer of becoming Bangladesh’s spin bowling coach. (Source: AP)

After the former Australian spinner declined the job offer of becoming Bangladesh spin bowling coach, the Bangladesh Cricket Board have re-started their search for the same. “He [MacGill] is sick, so won’t be available for the time being,” BCB President Nazmul Hasantold “He [MacGill] is sick, so won’t be available for the time being,” Nazmul added.

He further went on to say that the board has ruled the former Australian leggie out of the list.”As he would not be available on an immediate basis, we have decided to rule him out from our priority list for the moment as we need to get someone to help the boys,” he said.

“There are a couple of names apart from him [MacGill] in our shortlist, so we hope to complete the formalities of recruiting a spin coach within a few days,” Nazmul added.

MacGill was Bangladesh Cricket Board’s first choice for the job subject to him getting a NOC from Cricket Australia.

Australia will play two Tests against Bangladesh, a series being held after 11 years. They were supposed to visit Bangladesh in 2015 but due to security reasons, they declined to visit. The first Test between Bangladesh and Australia begins in Dhaka on August 27 and the second begins in Chittagong from September 4.

Australia Test squad: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.

Bangladesh probables: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mahmudullah Riyad, Liton Kumar Das, Mominul Haque, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Subhashish Roy, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Rubel Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Sanjamul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mohammad Saifuddin, Anamul Haque, Abul Hasan Raju, Al Amin Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Muktar Ali, Tanbir Haider, Saqlain Sajib, Shafiul Islam.

