BCB bans cricketers for 10 years after bowling 92 run over

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has punished two clubs and its players and umpires, for “tarnishing the image of Bangladesh cricket”. This was after their role in two controversial lower-tier league matches held last month in which a Bangladesh club cricketer conceded 92 runs in four legal deliveries.

The board had formed a special committee to look into the fiasco where Sujon Mahmud, the bowler, had conceded 92 runs off four balls while playing for Lalmatia Club against Axiom Cricketers.

During the investigation the BCB’s special committee found that Fear Fighters Sporting Club’s Tasnim Hasan had also voluntarily conceded 69 runs in 1.1 overs against Indira Road Krira Chakra in protest of alleged biased umpiring, on the day before the Lalmatia-Axiom game.

Both Tasnim and Sujon have been banned for 10 years each while their clubs, Lalmatia and Fear Fighters, have been scratched from playing in any division of the Dhaka league. Captains, managers and coaches of both teams have also been handed five-year suspensions.

The Bangladesh club cricketer had conceded 92 runs in four legal deliveries. He did this as a sign of protest against poor umpiring in the Dhaka Second Division Cricket League.

Lalmatia Club’s opening bowler Sujon Mahmud bowled an incredible number of 15 no-balls and 13 wides that also reached the boundary. His four legal deliveries went for 12 runs as opponents Axiom won by 10 wickets. The 32-ball over saw Axiom complete a 10-wicket win in just 0.4 overs, having racked up 92.

