Batting and bowling has been on point, says India captain Virat Kohli

India win the three-match series 1-0. (Source: BCCI) India win the three-match series 1-0. (Source: BCCI)

The third and final Test match of the series between India and Sri Lanka ended in a draw after a gritty effort by the visitors on the fifth day. Resuming the day at 31/3, Sri Lanka needed to bat the day out to deny India 2-0 series win. The Dinesh Chandimal-led unit was struggling at 147/5 before Roshan Silva and Niroshan Dickwella combined well and put on an unbeaten 152-run stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Dhananjaya de Silva too hit a hundred but was retired hurt.

With the draw, India sealed the series 1-0 and continued with their domination at home. Skipper Virat Kohli has been in sublime form and even scored a couple of double tons and a half-century in this series.

Mentioning about his form, Kohli said,”It was a good series for me personally. I was hitting the ball pretty well. It was a revelation for me as well that I can play the same way in Tests as I do in ODIs, pushing the game forward. When I wasn’t captain, it was very difficult for me to think of the situation,” said Kohli.

Rohit was included in the playing XI for the last two Tests as India played only four specialist bowlers. The right-hander grabbed the opportunity and hit a hundred and two fifties in the three innings he played.

“Rohit, we’ve always believed that he can change the game in the lower middle order. He’s grabbed his chances really well. Everyone’s hitting the ball really well. There are few areas for us to work at, but the batting and bowling has been on point,” said Kohli.

Kohli was disappointed with the draw and wanted his side to grab the chances which came their way. The skipper identified slip catching and fielding two areas to work on.

“Feels like a disappointment. They played really well. The pitch got really tired by the end. In hindsight, if we had grabbed our chances, we could have pushed harder. Slip catching and fielding, still need to work on it. Firstly, from his (Rahane) initial days, he’s always fielded at gully. Gully is a very difficult position to field at. So we trust him there, with his reflexes,” said Kohli.

Kohli will miss the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka and he felt it was the perfect time to take a break before the South Africa tour begins.

“Last time I took a break, it was very difficult to handle. But my body is wanting it right now. It has taken a toll in the last couple of years, and right now is the perfect time to take a break before South Africa,” said Kohli.

