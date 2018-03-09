Batsmen on fire as India B win Deodhar Trophy 2018

India B romped home in 48.2 overs with as many as four batsmen hitting half-centuries. (Source: Twitter) India B romped home in 48.2 overs with as many as four batsmen hitting half-centuries. (Source: Twitter)

India B lifted the Dodhar Trophy, courtesy a superlative batting effort as they comfortably beat Karnataka by six wickets in the summit clash, in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Ravikumar Samarth (107, 120 balls) was once again on the forefront as Karnataka scored a respectable 279 for 8 despite tottering at 64 for 4 at one stage.

In reply, India B romped home in 48.2 overs with as many as four batsmen hitting half-centuries.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (58, 47 balls) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (69 off 82 balls) provided the initial impetus with an 84-run opening stand.

The final flourish was provided by skipper Shreyas Iyer (61, 69 balls) and veteran Manoj Tiwary (59 off 51 balls). They added 83 runs in only 14.1 overs.

Earlier, it was Samarth, who scored his second hundred with the help of eight fours and a six and added 132 runs with CM Gautham (76 off 84 balls). Gautham hit six fours and two sixes.

The two came together when Karnataka were left reeling at 64 for 4 by Umesh Yadav (2/48) and Khaleel Ahmed (3/49).

They attacked Jayant Yadav (1/71 in 10 overs) mercilessly. The off-spinner, who was a surprise inclusion in the central contracts looked completely out of sorts.

India B paced their chase beautifully as Easwaran dropped anchor at one end while Gaikwad attacked, taking full advantage of the Powerplay overs. He hit seven fours and two sixes.

Easwaran, someone who is rated highly for his impressive technique was ready to play the second fiddle during the opening stand.

Eswaran only started to open up after Gaikwad and Hanuma Vihari (21) were back in the pavilion.

His innings had eight fours and he added 62 with Iyer and was looking good for a hundred before being bowled off a half-tracker from leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal.

Tiwary, who has been in good form, hit eight boundaries and Stuart Binny was taken to task along with Prasidh Krishna as B team coasted home easily.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 279/8 (Ravikuamr Samarth 107 off 120 balls, Ruturaj CM Gautham 76 off 84, Khaleel Ahmed 3/49, Umesh Yadsav 2/48)

India B 281/4 in 48.2 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 69 off 82 balls, Ruturaj Gaikwad 58 off 47 balls, Manoj Tiwary 58 no off 51 balls, Shreyas Iyer 61 off 69 balls). India B won by six wickets.

