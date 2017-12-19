Basil Thampi has all the ammunition required to play T20I, says Dinesh Karthik

Basil Thampi has been included in India’s squad for T20I series against Sri Lanka. (Source: BCCI) Basil Thampi has been included in India’s squad for T20I series against Sri Lanka. (Source: BCCI)

Dinesh Karthik was all praise for Basil Thampi, who has been included in India’s squad for the three T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka. Karthik said that the young pacer, whose four-wicket haul and 60 runs helped Kerala secure a historic Ranji Trophy quarterfinal berth, has the ‘ammunition’ to achieve success in T20 Internationals.

Karthik was quoted by PTI on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka as saying, “He’s a very, very good talent. He’s sharp, he bowls quick and is somebody who can execute yorkers very consistently, and that’s probably one of his biggest strengths. He has a good slower ball as well. He has all the ammunition required to play the T20 format and I’m sure he will do really well.”

The 24-year-old had earlier impressed in the IPL for Gujarat Lions, taking 11 wickets in 12 games with a best of 3/29 to be adjudged ‘Emerging Player of 2017’. West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo had said, “He will get the opportunity to play for Team India in a year or so. He has the talent, obviously, but he also has a lot of heart, pace and the skill. He’s always willing to learn.”

Thampi, who was seen bowling to the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma during India’s training session ahead of the first T20I, has trained under Glenn McGrath and M Senthilnathan at the MRF Pace Foundation.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd